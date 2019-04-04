Niti Taylor enjoys with her girl gang!

MUMBAI: Spending time with your girl gang is a unique experience in itself. Don’t let your family life or job steal away your precious friends. Take some time off and plan a get together with your girl gang, as this will rejuvenate you and inspire you to live life happily.



This will not only strengthen the bond you share with your friends but will also let you be ‘You’. Also, with your friends around, you will be little relaxed. You can have one more drink after your last one or roam around the town at night when you are with your gang. You will not have a dull moment with them around.



The budding actress of Television Industry, Niti Taylor, who rose to fame from the show Kaisi Hai Yaariyan, proved it all right.



The actress, who last played the lead role in Star Plus’ popular show, Ishqbaaz, is having the best time of her life with her Best friends! She is enjoying and partying with them and is following the song “Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge” very well in her life!



Take a look below to see how happy she is with her best friends around: