Niti Taylor excited about entering Nakuul Mehta starrer Ishqbaaaz

MUMBAI: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame actress Niti Taylor has been roped in to play one of the protagonists in Nakuul Mehta starrer Ishqbaaaz. The actress says that she is excited about playing a positive and bubbly character in the show.

Niti will be seen in the role of Mannat Kaur Khurana, Shivaansh’s (played by Nakuul) love interest.

Speaking about her role, the actress said to a leading publication, “Mannat is a very positive and bubbly character. She is a happy-go-lucky person who feels that the world’s problem is hers to solve. She stands up for the right and cannot stand anything unfair around her.”

“After a really long time, I am getting to play a happy person, and I am really excited about it (smiles). And I think more than me, my fans are thrilled. They have gone crazy and I am just soaking in all their love,” added the actress.

Best wishes for the project, Niti!