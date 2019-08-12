Niti Taylor to get engaged tomorrow with beau Parikshit Bawa

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is one of the most popular television actresses. She rose to fame with her performance in the show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She was last seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’ popular show, Ishqbaaz. The actress is now set to begin the new chapter of her life.



Niti is all set to get engaged with her beau Parikshit Bawa on 13 August. The petite actress shared a long post on her Instagram and captioned it as "We decided on FOREVER On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives... #PARTITAYLES". In the post, Niti and her beau Parikshit were all smiles as they posed for the perfect picture.



Take a look at her post: