Is Niti Taylor getting married? Here’s what she has got to say!

MUMBAI: Seems like our bubbly, ever so filled with life telly town diva has found love finally!

Niti Taylor who rose to fame with her stint in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan has ruled over the hearts of many. The beauty is indeed a style queen and leaves no chance to set a bench mark with her style statement.

TellyChakkar brings to you a soaring news about your very own Nandani aka Niti Taylor.

A little birdie tells us, that the telly town queen has finally found her prince charming and is all set to tie a knot soon. Well a video got circulated today on the social media handles where Niti is seen enjoying in a club in Delhi with her closed ones aka her bride squad, that’s apparently considered to be her bachelorette party.

Take a look at the video below!

Tellychakkar got in touch with Niti Taylor to get a clear picture behind the spreading news on her wedding. “No, I am not getting married. I am on a family vacation and the news about me tying a knot is incorrect,” says Niti on being asked about her marriage.

Niti is quite popular and has aced many different roles. She was last seen in Star Plus’ popular Ishqbaaz opposite Naakul Mehta.

The fans have simply stormed the social media in excitement of the beauties wedding news.

Well its quite confusing to judge seeing the videos but the beauty seemed to have put a stop to the spreading fire of rumors. TellyChakkar wishes Niti Taylor good luck for

her future!