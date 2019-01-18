Niti Taylor starts shooting for Ishqbaaaz

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Ishqbaaaz has been in the news lately for several reasons.

The show introduced a leap with an entirely new cast and only retained Nakuul Mehta, who is playing the role of Shivay and Annika’s son, Shivaansh Singh Oberoi.

The makers introduced Manjiri Pupala, a newbie opposite Nakuul’s character. Things did not seem to work, and thus, the makers roped in another popular actress, Niti Taylor, opposite the charismatic Shivaansh.

Niti announced the news on her social media accounts.

Today is her first day of shoot, and the actress is supremely excited about the same. She has received a lot of congratulatory cakes and flower bouquets to begin her journey in Ishqbaaaz. Niti shared the posts on her Insta stories. Have a look:



Here’s wishing the beautifull actress best of luck for the show.

Here’s wishing the beautiful actress best of luck for the show.