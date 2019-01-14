Niti Taylor is the new lead in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

MUMBAI: Ishqbaaaz is one of the most popular shows on television, and for many years, the love story of Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's as Shivaay and Anika was the biggest USP on the show. It was their sizzling chemistry that got the show a massive fan following and kept the audiences hooked.



However, the news of Surbhi’s exit from the show was heartbreaking, and the makers were looking for a new lead opposite Nakuul, who now plays Shivaay and Ankita’s son, Shivaansh Singh Oberoi



Debutant actress Manjiri was finalized to replace Surbhi on the show, and she essays the role of a cop. But unfortunately, the fans and audience didn’t welcome her with open arms and she faced a lot of backlash.



Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds that the makers of the Ishqbaaz were looking for a new female lead to replace Manjiri. Although Manjiri will be a part of the show, there will be a new lead opposite Nakuul.



The makers want to bring in a love triangle in the serial and have now zeroed in on their new female lead.



The new female lead is none another than Niti Taylor. Niti gained popularity with her role as Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan opposite Parth Samthaan.



The young actress took to her Instagram account and announced the good news.

