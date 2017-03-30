Nitin Goswami REPLACED in Waaris!

&TV’s popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films) has recently taken a leap roping in new entrants to the show.

We have now got an update about a replacement that is set to happen in the series.

Actor Nitin Goswami who was roped in to play the role of Aman, has now been replaced by actor Luckbir Arora. Luckbir, who was recently seen on Jaana Na Dil Se Door, has already started shoot.

Our source informs us, "There were creative differences between Nitin and the production house, and thus they decided to part.”

When we contacted Nitin, he confirmed the news with us.

Luckbir who is the new entrant as Aman, also confirmed the news about his entry and mentioned that he his quite excited about his new beginning.

For the uninitiated, Aman is the guy who falls in love with Mannu’s (Farnaz Shetty) sister Gunjan (Ankita Bahuguna). His character will have a lot of shades.

