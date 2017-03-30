Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Nitin Goswami REPLACED in Waaris!

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2017 12:56 PM

&TV’s popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films) has recently taken a leap roping in new entrants to the show.

We have now got an update about a replacement that is set to happen in the series.

Actor Nitin Goswami who was roped in to play the role of Aman, has now been replaced by actor Luckbir Arora. Luckbir, who was recently seen on Jaana Na Dil Se Door, has already started shoot. 

Our source informs us, "There were creative differences between Nitin and the production house, and thus they decided to part.”

When we contacted Nitin, he confirmed the news with us.

Luckbir who is the new entrant as Aman, also confirmed the news about his entry and mentioned that he his quite excited about his new beginning.

For the uninitiated, Aman is the guy who falls in love with Mannu’s (Farnaz Shetty) sister Gunjan (Ankita Bahuguna). His character will have a lot of shades. 

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Nitin Goswami, replace, Waaris, &TV, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Farnaz Shetty, Ankita Bahuguna, Luckbir Arora,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top