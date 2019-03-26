Niti's fan commits suicide, This person inspires Ridhi, Sanam gets a nickname on Super Dancer 3, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring you all the new and exciting news from the world of Telly town.

This person inspires Ridhi Dogra

Actress Ridhi Dogra recently announced her divorce with husband Raqesh Bapat, leaving everyone in shock. The actress is pretty active on social media and keeps sharing motivational thoughts and quotes. After reading Bollywood actress Tabu's interview, Ridhi shared how she is inspired by the strong lady (Tabu). She wrote, "Thank you for being a big reason for me to go on being me in a world where everyone is busy outdoing one another...”

Naagin 3 fans lash back at Mukta Dhond post the rape scene of Vish

Naagin 3 is one of the most talked about shows of the small screen. This Ekta Kapoor franchise has bagged attention since the first season and continues to rake in numbers in its third season also. However, it seems that the latest twist didn't go well with the fans. Lately, Hukum was revealed, who raped Vishaka thinking her as Bela to bring his son, Antkaal. While the entire episode was gripping and left many stunned, some of the fans were left disheartened. Today, director Rajan Kumar Singh shared a picture from the shoot and fans started backlashing writer Mukta Dhond after the last episode. Although Mukta shut them off. However, hate messages didn't stop.

Niti Taylor's Fan commits suicide

Actress Niti Taylor, who is known for her role in MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, has a huge fanbase. She came into limelight after Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan became a hit, and later, was roped in to play the lead in Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz. Last evening, Niti shared heart-breaking news on her social media that one of her fans has committed suicide. The deceased was a young girl who hanged herself and the reason is still unknown. After which the actress penned a long post.

She wrote, "I know this world isn't easy, we all go through something, everyone's struggle is different. Everyone can't understand us...You don't want to die, you just want the pain to go away. "

"But please understand- No, you aren't alone. Yes, we all feel this way sometimes. No, you won't always feel like this. Yes, the world is a better place with you in it. If someone listens, or stretches out a hand, or whispers a word of encouragement, or attempts to understand a lonely person, extraordinary things begin to happen."

"You're alive for a reason so don't ever give up. Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle. Place your hand over your heart, can you feel it? That is called purpose. Because if you kill yourself, you're also going to kill the people who love you."

"I am taking this platform to tell my loved ones, that if you're going through something, and you're not okay, you don't feel alright- I am there for you. Just a call or DM away. I will try my level best to comfort you. But sometimes just talking to someone, makes it much lighter."

Deepshika Nagpal turns singer and director for her next

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who is known for her roles in Bollywood movies like Koyla, Baadshah, and Partner, has turned singer and director for her upcoming project. The actress has worn the Director's hat for her upcoming music video. Deepshikha is very excited for her music video titled Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar. The song for album is sung and directed by the actress herself and she'll also feature in the video along with Rohed Khan. The album is being produced by Saregama Music and the music, lyrics and rap is given by DJ Sheizwood.

Mona Wasu to enter Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

Mona Wasu, who recently enthralled audience in Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, will be seen in Star Plus’ show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Mona will come as the producer of the reality show Little Superstar in which the two girls will participate. If sources are to be believed, it will be a cameo appearance. Her character will be strong and intelligent.

Aleya Ghosh joins Rituraj K Singh in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Aleya Ghosh who debuted on TV with Karn Sangini will now be part of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family. The Star Plus show, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, will see a new track with Swati Chitnis’ brother’s entry. He will be a playful character, but will have his own mystery element. Aleya will play his daughter, Ila, who will be a young business woman. She will be very proud of her father’s achievements.

Sanam Johar earns a nickname on the sets of Super Dancer

Dancer, choreographer and youth sensation, Sanam Johar has stepped up his game and has been consistently giving some great performances and record- breaking acts on the dance reality show Super Dancer with his partner and participant Jay. Apparently, the kids and a few other choreographers have nicknamed Sanam Johar. He gushes, “I only recently found out they all call me ‘The beast’, though I find it amusing but it’s flattering. I don’t know how did it begin, but my kid Jay started calling me that first followed by other kids. I have this habit of throwing my kid into the air and catching him and he seemed to enjoy it. So the other kids would also queue up. It’s super sweet and I love to hear their giggles high up in the air. If this is why they call me Beast, I’ll happily be one to them.”

Gaurav Sharma and Kshitisha Soni in Shaadi Ke Siyape

Actors Sheen Dass, Mishkat Varma, Rahul Singh and Bhavya Gandhi are part of the show, Shaadi Ke Siyape. They get involved in helping Fancy Aunty in her task as wedding planner. The coming episode in the show will see Splitsvilla fame Gaurav Sharma and Romance Complicated fame Kshitisha Soni playing the would-be groom and bride.

Sreejita De finally reveals the love of her life

TV hottie Sreejita De is in love and seems like the actress doesn't want to hide it from the world anymore. She took to her Instagram handle to share some lovey-dovey pictures with her boyfriend. Sreejita who found love on foreign shores, shared few pictures from her recent Holi celebrations with beau, Michael BP. The two splashed and smeared colours on each other's face and looked adorable together.