Nivedita accuses Prerna of selling herself to Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Prerna and Mr. Bajaj have gotten married. Anurag is heartbroken and will soon take revenge from Prerna for her betrayal.



In the upcoming episode, Prerna and Bajaj head for their honeymoon to Switzerland. Meanwhile, Mohini assigns a task to Nivedita. She tells her to represent Basu Publications in Switzerland instead of Anurag.



She also asks her to confront Prerna for betraying Anurag and ask her the reason behind marrying Mr. Bajaj.



Upon reaching Switzerland, Anurag and Prerna only think of each other. Prerna has a dream where she imagines that she is clarifying to Anurag that she didn’t cheat on him.



Nivedita confronts Prerna and asks her if she sold herself to Mr. Bajaj for the sake of luxuries.



Prerna is shocked to hear this accusation. It will be interesting to see she defends herself.