Producer, Nivedita Basu who got married to lawyer Yadunath Bhargavan Karimbil in November 2017 embraced motherhood and the couple was excited to welcome a new member in the family this month.

And the day is finally here as the couple have become proud parents of a baby girl! According to media reports, Nivedita delivered on 5 November and good friend, Vindhya Tiwari took to social media to congratulate the couple. She also posted an adorable picture calling the little angel Pichkoo!

Vindhya Tiwari who is avery close friend of Nivedita's was pretty elated, quipped she, "Nivi and all of us wanted to have a baby girl and we all are quite happy to welcome her. The mother and baby are doing absolutely fine and now we are deciding upon a name for the little one."

TellyChakkar wishes Nivedita and Yadunath hearty Congratulations!