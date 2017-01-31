Hot Downloads

Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which TV couple's chemistry do you like the most?

Which TV couple's chemistry do you like the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Nivedita exposed; ‘love’ in the air for Ravi-Devika in Life OK’s Kalash

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2017 11:43 AM

Life OK’s popular show Kalash – Ek Vishwaas (Balaji Telefilms) will now finally tread into the ‘love zone’ after the revenge drama shown till now!!

Yes, very soon, Devika (Aparna Dixit) will settle scores with Nivedita (Seema Mishra) and will get her exposed in front of the entire family!!

With this, the story will move ahead with Nivedita being jailed, and Ravi (Krrip Suri) and Devika starting their love life afresh. 

As per sources, “The ongoing episodes have already revealed the plan of Nivedita to kill Sakshi (Donal Bisht). At the temple, Devika will come in disguise, and will instigate Nivedita to spill the beans herself, about all her misdeeds done so far. Without knowing that she is falling into a trap, Nivedita will admit to all her evil ideas and game plans. Devika will also see to it that the entire family would arrive there at the temple when Nivedita will open up.”

With Nivedita stooping low before the family, she will be jailed. 

We buzzed Seema and Aparna, but did not get through to them.

Gear up for a breezy love story in Kalash on Life OK.

Tags > Life OK, Kalash, Ravi-Devika, LOVE, Romance, Balaji Telefilms, Seema Mishra, Krrip Suri, Aparna Dixit,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest