Niveen Ramani’s dream of working with Salman Khan comes true

MUMBAI: Actor Niveen Ramani, who has featured in popular shows like Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Pavitra Rishta, and Diya Aur Baati Hum, is making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Bharat.



It is a dream come true for Niveen to work with Salman.



He shared, 'Like every other actor of my generation, I had entered this industry with a passion for acting and a dream to share screen space with the one and only Salman Khan. My dream came true when I was cast for upcoming mega blockbuster film Bharat. In spite of the fact that it is a big-cast film, I was lucky to share a one-to-one rapport with Salman (Khan) Sir, Katrina (Kaif) Ma'am, and super-hit director Ali Abbas Zaffar. I play a member of the Bharat family and was a part of the huge canvas.'



He continued, 'I personally learned a lot from the lead actors and other brilliant actors like Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni, and Asif Sheikh. Being my first big-screen experience, I was obviously very nervous but the cast and crew were like one big family, and the nervousness was gone in no time. I have not seen the finished product, and I do not know how much of my portion has been retained in the film, but whatever it may be, I am just happy that I was part of it. I hope and pray that this is just a beginning for me and Salman Sir showers his blessing sfor my brighter future.'



Keep up the good work, Niveen!