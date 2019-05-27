News

Niveen Ramani’s dream of working with Salman Khan comes true

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Niveen Ramani, who has featured in popular shows like Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Pavitra Rishta, and Diya Aur Baati Hum, is making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

It is a dream come true for Niveen to work with Salman.

He shared, 'Like every other actor of my generation, I had entered this industry with a passion for acting and a dream to share screen space with the one and only Salman Khan. My dream came true when I was cast for upcoming mega blockbuster film Bharat. In spite of the fact that it is a big-cast film, I was lucky to share a one-to-one rapport with Salman (Khan) Sir, Katrina (Kaif) Ma'am, and super-hit director Ali Abbas Zaffar. I play a member of the Bharat family and was a part of the huge canvas.'

He continued, 'I personally learned a lot from the lead actors and other brilliant actors like Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni, and Asif Sheikh. Being my first big-screen experience, I was obviously very nervous but the cast and crew were like one big family, and the nervousness was gone in no time. I have not seen the finished product, and I do not know how much of my portion has been retained in the film, but whatever it may be, I am just happy that I was part of it. I hope and pray that this is just a beginning for me and Salman Sir showers his blessing sfor my brighter future.'

Keep up the good work, Niveen!

Tags > Niveen Ramani, Salman Khan, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Pavitra Rishta, and Diya Aur Baati Hum, Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni, and Asif Sheikh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Barun Sobti's wife Pashmeen's BABY...

Barun Sobti's wife Pashmeen's BABY SHOWER
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

past seven days