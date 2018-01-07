Hot Downloads

Home > Tv > Tv News
News

No channel wanted to meet me when I started: Ekta Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2018 01:31 PM

TV tsarina Ekta Kapoor, daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra, says when she started her career on television as a producer, no channel owners were ready to meet her and work with her.

"Life was good, but I had no plan B. I had no option. Sometimes your greatest curse turns out to be your best blessing. I decided I was starting a TV serial business. My dad invested in me," Ekta said on TV show "TED Talks India Nayi Soch".

She added: "Now comes the twist in the plot. Your biggest twist happens when you are at ground zero. The lowest point in your life -- when you fall lower from a low. For me it was when lots of my pilots got rejected. 

"Honestly, no channel wanted to meet me. How many chances will we give Jeetendra's daughter? Some media professionals saw those pilots with my father and one of them asked, ‘Are you putting your money into your daughter's hobby?"

Under her Balaji Telefilms Limited banner, Ekta has produced popular shows like "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...", "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Kaahin Kissii Roz", "Pavitra Rishta", "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" and "Kumkum Bhagya".

The episode of "TED Talks India Nayi Soch" featuring Ekta Kapoor will be aired on Star Plus on Sunday. 

Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra, TED Talks India Nayi Soch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kumkum Bhagya, Star Plus, TV serial business, Balaji Telefilms

