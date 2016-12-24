Hot Downloads

News

No elimination this week in Bigg Boss 10

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2016 04:39 PM

Bigg Boss 10 has reached its dramatic crescendo this week with host Salman Khan kicking out ‘rude’ contestant Priyanka Jagga from the show (Salman kicks Priyanka Jagga out of Bigg Boss 10 )

As they say, someone’s loss is another’s gain.

Priyanka’s ousting, as per sources, has opened fortune doors for the nominated contestants.

We have learnt that the show will not see the ceremonial eviction procedure after losing one head in Priyanka.

Hence, Mona, Bani and Gaurav, the nominated trio, would breathe easy till the next nomination prakriya.

As per the script, Salman will state that owing to festive time of X mas, elimination would be omitted.

