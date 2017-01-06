No EVICTION this week on Bigg Boss 10

It’s been a high voltage dramatic week in the house of Colors’ popular reality show Bigg Boss 10 (Endemol)



With Bigg Boss ousting Swami Om for his inhuman act of throwing his pee on Bani J and Rohan Mehra, here are more details from the coming episode.



Tonight, host Salman Khan will analyze the inmates' behaviour and have a heart-to-heart to conversation with them.



Now, coming to the eviction- as viewers would know Rohan, Lopapudra Raut, Bani J, Swami Om, Nitibha Kaul and Monalisa had been nominated.



Any guesses who will go out???



Well, this week there would be no elimination.



Swami Om has already exited and thus the makers decided on retaining the other contestants for a week.



As per sources the votes would be carried forward next week.



Stay tuned for more updates from the house of Bigg Boss.