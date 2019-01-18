News

No glycerine for Megha Chakraborty

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2019 07:21 PM
MUMBAI: Actress Megha Chakraborty says she doesn't use glycerine to emote onscreen.

Megha is currently seen in StarPlus show "Krishna Chali London" as Krishna.

"In an unfortunate turn of events on the show, Radhey (essayed by Gaurav Sareen) gets killed in a car accident which leaves Krishna devastated to lead her life on her own. It was the most emotionally challenging scene I have been in," Megha said in a statement.

She added: "To get into the zone and relate to Krishna's pain of losing her husband, I isolated myself for a few hours on set before shooting the scene. I realised that her grief is unfathomable and wanted my performance to be absolutely natural on the show.

"Being an actor who believes in internalising my characters, I do not use glycerine to emote on screen. As difficult as it was to shoot for it, I hope viewers resonate with Krishna's character on screen."

(Source: IANS)  
