No make-up for Aakriti Sharma in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

11 Mar 2018 11:11 AM

Mumbai: Nowadays grooming has become an integral aspect for all actors. One cannot imagine an actor on screen sans make up. But this time, little Kullfi, played by Aakriti Sharma, has decided to go ahead without any make up for the entire show.

Star Plus is all set to launch the musical journey of a seven-year-old girl, Kullfi, with its show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, who will steal your heart by her innocent looks, dance moves and melodious voice.

While shooting for the initial episodes, the makers realised that her expressions were completely hidden due to make-up. That’s when producer Gul suggested to go normal with her look. To this Aakriti said, “I love applying make-up but my expressions were getting hidden due to make-up. That’s when Gul Ma’am suggested that I should go natural with my look.”

Now that we look at Kullfi on screen, can we say that she doesn’t apply make-up at all!?

