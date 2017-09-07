Singer Ed Sheeran says he had fun doing a cameo in "Game of Thrones", but he knows that no one wants him back on the fantasy show.

"No one wants to see me come back. I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I've done the cameo," the musician told MTV News, reports pagesix.com.

"I'm cool with it, though. I enjoyed it," he added.

The "Castle on the hill" crooner doesn't think his character, a Lannister soldier, survived the loot train attack, in which Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen unleashed her dragon Drogon on the Lannister army.

(Source: IANS)