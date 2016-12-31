Hot Downloads

Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

quickie
Umang Jain

I would love to go on a quickie date with PM Narendra Modi: Umang Jain

more quickie Click Here

quickie
Amit Gaur

Intelligent successful women bowl me over: Amit Gaur

more quickie Click Here

poll

New Year 2017: Which TV celeb you want to party with?

New Year 2017: Which TV celeb you want to party with?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

No weekend elimination; mid-week ousting in BB 10

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Dec 2016 02:42 PM

All you loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 10 (Colors and Endemol) prep up for some exciting time ahead.

Seems like Bani J, Gaurav Chopraa and Monalisa's eviction is quite jinxed.

Last week host Salman Khan played Santa during Christmas and saved the trio from going home. This week too, as a New Year gift, Bigg Boss will announce no eviction.

Surprised, aren't you???

Fret not, as there will be a mid-week eviction. One among Mona, Bani and Gaurav will walk out of the house on Monday (2January).

Who do you think deserves to get evicted? Shout out your choice in the comment box below.

Tags > Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss 10, no eviction, mid-week elimination, Monalisa, Bani J, Gaurav Chopraa,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top