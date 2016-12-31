No weekend elimination; mid-week ousting in BB 10

All you loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 10 (Colors and Endemol) prep up for some exciting time ahead.

Seems like Bani J, Gaurav Chopraa and Monalisa's eviction is quite jinxed.

Last week host Salman Khan played Santa during Christmas and saved the trio from going home. This week too, as a New Year gift, Bigg Boss will announce no eviction.

Surprised, aren't you???

Fret not, as there will be a mid-week eviction. One among Mona, Bani and Gaurav will walk out of the house on Monday (2January).

Who do you think deserves to get evicted? Shout out your choice in the comment box below.