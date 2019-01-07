News

Nobody is ready to help us... We have been stranded: Bharti Singh ‘TRAPPED’ in Kashmir!

07 Jan 2019 01:04 PM
MUMBAI: We all made our New Years special before and rung our New Year with pomp and show and comedy artist Bharti Singh too made hers special by visiting the panoramic Kashmir with her family!


She shared pictures of the snowfall giving us winter feels and by the looks of it, the lady had a ball of a time in the state. Take a look:
However, her latest post says that Bharti is stuck in Srinagar from the past two days and is trapped due to bad weather conditions. She posted the same on Instagram quoting that nobody is ready to help us or even assist us with what happens next. We have been stranded and that she has had a bad travel experience with the airline.
Stay safe Bharti and family!
