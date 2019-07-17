Noor announces Azaan and Shaira's marriage in Bahu Begum

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' show Bahu Begum will showcase interesting twists and turns.



It was earlier seen that Azzan returns from London with his love Shaira.



Azaan reveals that he loves Shaira and expresses his desire to marry her.



However, this revelation shocks Razia, as she has already fixed his marriage with Noor.



Razia does not want to break her promise.



However, Noor takes a big decision. In the Elan E Nikah, she unfolds the fact that she is just Azaan’s best friend and not his lover.



Noor thus takes a step back and announces Azaan and Shaira’s marriage.



Will Azaan and Shaira get married without any further problems?