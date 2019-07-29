News

Noor to die to separate Azaan and Shaira's pure love in Bahu Begum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jul 2019 07:22 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming track of Colors' Bahu Begum will showcase shocking twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Noor turns furious and revengeful, as she realizes that the fire in which her mother and to-be husband were killed broke out due to Shaira’s carelessness. Shaira accepts the blame, while Azaan tries to save her saying that it was an accident.

Noor accuses Shaira of making her an orphan, just like Shaira is herself. Noor thus gets Shaira arrested and gets married to Azaan.

However, she is unable to forget the trauma of losing Faiz and Yasmeen and thus takes an extreme step in incensed anger.

She feels helpless and alone and tries to cut her wrist, but thankfully, Azaan stops her in time.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Let see what new twist will come in the storyline and how Noor will separate Azaan and Shaira.

Tags > Noor, azaan, Shaira, Bahu Begum, Colors, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

