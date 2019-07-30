News

Noor to die to separate Azaan and Shaira's pure love in Bahu Begum

30 Jul 2019

MUMBAI : The newly launched Colors TV Serial Bahu Begum is seeing a very emotional and heartbreaking track where Noor has just lost her love, her to-be husband Faiz.

Where Faiz-Noor and Azaan-Shaira's wedding was on the head,

Suddenly the fire tragedy has separated Noor from Faiz while Noor also losses her mother Yasmeen.

Noor is unable to forget the trauma of losing Faiz and Yasmeen that she takes an extreme step in incensed anger and finding herself all alone and helpless.

Noor losses her temper that she tries to cut her wrist, but thankfully Azaan comes there and stops her.

Unfortunately, Noor has believed Shaira to be responsible for Yasmeen and Faiz death.

While Azaan stops Noor from taking a suicidal step or end her life,

Noor wrecks out her hate for Shaira shocking everyone.

Let see what new twist will come in the storyline and how Noor will separate Azaan and Shaira.

