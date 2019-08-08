Noor to MARRY Khalid in Colors’ Bahu Begam

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bahu Begam (LSD Films) is being loved by the masses from the time of its launch. The drama is garnering good ratings, and the audience is enjoying the interesting twists and turns.

As we know, Noor (Samiksha Jaiswal) has asked Shayra (Diana Khan) to divorce Azaan (Arjit Taneja), as she holds Shaira responsible for the death of her mother and fiancé. She now wants to marry Azaan.

However, in the upcoming episodes, Noor changes her mind and shock everyone by agreeing to marry Khalid (Rehaan Roy).

Meanwhile, Khalid is happy, as he has always loved Noor, and now, his dream is getting fulfilled.

Well, it will be interesting to watch what made Noor change her decision.

Will she really marry Khalid or does destiny have something else in store?