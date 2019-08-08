News

Noor's emotional blackmail forces Shaira to sacrifice Azaan in Bahu Begum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 03:00 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' Bahu Begum will witness high-voltage drama.

Noor is turning out to be a threat to Azaan and Shaira's love.

Noor holds Shaira responsible for Yasmeen and Faiz's deaths.

She thus wants to snatch Azaan from her.

However, Shaira is not ready to give up on her love.

Noor has given Shaira two days to take her decision. When Shaira refuses to leave Azaan, Noor goes missing from the home.

After an extensive search, Shaira, Razia, and Azaan find her.

Shockingly, they see that Noor has dug her grave.

It will be interesting to see what Shaira does next.

Tags > Noor, Shaira, azaan, Bahu Begum, Colors, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

