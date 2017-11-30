Nora Fatehi flaunts her dance moves on Entertainment Ki Raat

COLORS’ Entertainment ki Raat is back with a blockbuster episode, promising to keep its viewers entertained. This weekend, Television screens will be gleaming with stars from across the nation - Ravi Kishen, Pawan Singh (Bhojpuri Cinema), Guru Randhawa, Sargun Mehta, Hardy Sandhu (Punjabi Cinema) - apart from the international belle Nora Fatehi.

The Sunday episode is a regional special on Entertainment ki Raat, where we will see the sensuous Nora Fatehi flaunting her famous dance moves from her upcoming music video with Hardy Sandhu. She will be seen grooving with the men – Guru Randhawa, Hardy Sandhu, Ravi Dubey, Aditya Narayan, Raghu and Mubeen Saudagar on-stage. Nora is an Indian-Canadian belly dancer who has featured in various Bollywood movies and also been a Bigg Boss contestant.

This upcoming episode of Entertainment Ki Raat is sure to get the temperature soaring. Celebrities such as Richa Chadda, Pulkit Samrat, Arbaaz khan, Sunny Leone, Huma Qureshi, and Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mithali Raj have appeared as guests on the show.