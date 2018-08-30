News

Nora Fatehi gives a befitting reply on being funnily accused of giving Evil eyes to people at parties!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2018 04:13 PM

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi, who has been in the news for her amazing rendition of ‘Dilbar’, which broke all time records and became the first Hindi song to top the Billboard YouTube charts, was recently in Malta shooting for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat, which marks her first major Bollywood feature. However, being out of the country didn't stop some tongues from wagging and spreading baseless rumour.

(Also Read: Nora Fatehi feels it is time to act against cyber bullies)

The rumour was carried by some news reports recently, mentioning that she had given death stares to a certain couple at a specific event. But the talented beauty totally shut down the rumour with a rather sassy and humorous tweet proving that she is much above a lot of people and her work proves that each step of the way.

Check out her tweet here: My indifferent expression on my face in public may give “evil vibes” but trust me at that moment I’m only thinking about whether I’m having a burger or pizza for dinner and waiting to get into my PJs. I’m living my best life. No time to stare at people at events. I’m way above that.

(Also Read: Always wanted to be face of my own show, says Nora Fatehi)

More power to you, Nora! Keep breaking records and rocking that attitude! We love it.

Tags > Nora Fatehi, Bharat, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Naira-Kartik turn Radha-Krishna in Yeh Rishta...

Naira-Kartik turn Radha-Krishna in Yeh Rishta...
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Jasmine May
Jasmine May

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days