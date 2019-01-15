News

Nostalgia hits Ashnoor Kaur as she visits Yeh Rishta sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plusâ€™ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has garnered a lot of audience attention with its gripping storyline.

Many actors including Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh, and Rishi Dev became a household name, courtesy of their stint in this show.

Patiala Babesâ€™ Mini aka Ashnoor Kaur also played an important roleâ€”that of the young Naira in show. She was later on she was replaced by Shivangi Joshi, as the show took a leap and they wanted a mature-looking actress.

Ashnoor visited the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently and became nostalgic after meeting the cast and crew of the show. She clicked a beautiful picture with Shivangi. See the post.

Tags > Ashnoor Kaur, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rishi Dev, Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga...

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days