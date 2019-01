Nostalgia hits Ashnoor Kaur as she visits Yeh Rishta sets

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has garnered a lot of audience attention with its gripping storyline.

Many actors including Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh, and Rishi Dev became a household name, courtesy of their stint in this show.

Patiala Babes’ Mini aka Ashnoor Kaur also played an important role—that of the young Naira in show. She was later on she was replaced by Shivangi Joshi, as the show took a leap and they wanted a mature-looking actress.

Ashnoor visited the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently and became nostalgic after meeting the cast and crew of the show. She clicked a beautiful picture with Shivangi. See the post.