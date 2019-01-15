Nostalgia hits Ashnoor Kaur as she visits Yeh Rishta sets

MUMBAI: Star Plusâ€™ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has garnered a lot of audience attention with its gripping storyline.

Many actors including Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh, and Rishi Dev became a household name, courtesy of their stint in this show.

Patiala Babesâ€™ Mini aka Ashnoor Kaur also played an important roleâ€”that of the young Naira in show. She was later on she was replaced by Shivangi Joshi, as the show took a leap and they wanted a mature-looking actress.

Ashnoor visited the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently and became nostalgic after meeting the cast and crew of the show. She clicked a beautiful picture with Shivangi. See the post.