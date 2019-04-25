Not Amyra but Kullfi to win Little Superstar title in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi and Amyra are at loggerheads, as they both are participating in the same singing competition.

In the Style Switch round, Kullfi fails to rap and is thus eliminated from the competition.

Hence, Amyra and Aakash reach the final round.

Everyone is disappointed with Kulfi’s exit, even Mia, as she fails to obtain the required gossip.

However, Kullfi later gets one more opportunity and reaches the finale.

Kullfi and Amyra have a never-seen-before face-off. Surprisingly, Kullfi wins the title of Little Superstar and Amyra is declared as the runner-up.

It would be really interesting to what happens next on the show.



