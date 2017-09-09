Colors will soon go through major programming changes.

From past few days there has been a lot of buzz pertaining to the timeslot of two of its earlier shows Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and Sasural Simar Ka.

However, there were later reports in the media about Sasural Simar Ka getting an extension and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag getting a red signal from the channel.

Now, according to the latest development, TellyChakkar.com has learnt that not Edit II’s Bhaag Bakool Bhaag but Full House Media’s Devanshi will pull the plug.

Yes, Devanshi which stars Karuna Pandey, Helly Shah, Mudit Nayar and Piyush Sahdev in the lead roles will bid adieu to the audiences mostly by end of this month.

The cast will wrap its shoot by day after tomorrow (11 September).

Therefore, Sasural Simar Ka will air instead of Devanshi at 6 PM while Bhaag Bakool Bhaag will continue airing at 5.30 PM.

Also, Savitri Devi College and Hospital has reduced its airing time. The show will now air for half an hour from 6.30 to 7pm. Gurudev Bhalla production's Tu Aashiqui will telecast at 7pm and Beyond Dreams’ upcoming show Ishq Mein Mar Jawaan will broadcast at 7.30pm.

We buzzed Bhaag Bakool Bhaag actress Hiba, who shared, “Yes, I am happy that our show is not going off air.”

We also called Devanshi actors but they remained unavailable till the time of filing the story.

We wish everyone a very good luck!