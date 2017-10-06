Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is returning to television with upcoming TV show "TED Talks India Nayi Soch", says he has no plans of competing with actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan on the small screen as they are doing "wonderfully well".

Salman is currently hosting controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 11" while Akshay is seen as Super Judge on comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".

"To be honest, Salman and Akshay, what they are doing, they are in the league of their own. I am not even competing with them. They are doing wonderfully well," Shah Rukh said at the launch of the Star Plus show here on Thursday.

"Having said that, I am not saying that our show is so different that we are not competing on the platform. I feel that this ('TED Talks') really is a different kind of platform where it has a different sensibility. I am not saying what they are doing is old, has been there and done dead.

"I know what Salman is doing, he is doing a Bigg Boss 11' and Akshay is hosting 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. But this show is different and unrelatable," Shah Rukh added.

Shah Rukh said that "TED Talks India Nayi Soch" is an inspiring show.

"I think this will be running in a league of its own and not competing with anyone. It is generally a very hopeful and inspiring show. It will have entertainment. It is not plugged in to get ratings or audiences. The show is about sharing ideas. Hopefully we will be competing with ourselves for what aTED Talks' has created over the years," he said.

"TED Talks India: Nayi Soch" is a Hindi TV talk show created in partnership with TED, a non-profit organisation devoted to 'ideas worth spreading'. It will feature speakers from various fields sharing ideas in TED's signature format of short, powerful talks. This is the first time TED is collaborating with a major network to produce a TV series featuring original "TED Talks" in Hindi.

(Source: IANS)