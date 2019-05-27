This is not endgame, says Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri on Naagin 3 finale

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 finally bid farewell to the audience. The show starred Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, and Pearl V Puri in lead roles. The show might have ended, but Anita and Pearl says that this not the endgame.



In an interview with Pinkvilla, Anita and Pearl said that while they are sad about the show airing its final episode for this season, this is not the endgame. “Let us first tell you, this is not the endgame,” Anita told the portal and added humorously, “No character is going to die. We die in one episode and return in another.” To this, Pearl quipped, “I have myself died almost eight times.”



What do you think about these Showtees ?

The grand finale of Naagin 3 saw the cast of its previous seasons like Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, and Karanvir Bohra. Speaking about working with them, Anita said, “Very interestingly, when they all came on the sets, their bond felt like it was just yesterday they were shooting. It did not feel like they hadn’t met in a while. Their bond and friendship was something else and we hope we can retain it too.”Pearl said that they enjoyed a lot on the sets and that it felt home. He also said that in their heart they did not want the show to end as they will miss it. “It was very close to us but we will keep meeting, I am sure,” he added.