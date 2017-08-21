Shama Sikander set the web space ablaze with films like Sexaholic and Maaya. From playing a nymphomaniac to flaunting her sensuous figure on her official social media handles, she has done it all. And now, the sex-siren is all set to take another bold step.

The sultry TV actor, Shama who has been raising eyebrows and breaking the internet, courtesy her sensational pictures and racy videos on Instagram, is soon coming up with a series of short films. Made under her production Shama Sikander Films, TellyChakkar.com now confirms these short films will be based on her life. The idea is to inspire the people who are suffering from depression.

Before her makeover, Shama suffered from clinical depression. She recovered from her infirmity and later on made a comeback. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to state that her transformation post depression was a metamorphosis of sorts. The short films she was a part of post her ailment namely, Sexaholic and Maaya sent major shockwaves on the World Wide Web due to their controversial topics and explicit scenes.

Confirming the buzz about her mini-biopic, Shama told TellyChakkar.com, “It is essential to share my experience with people. I’ve spoken about it in various interviews. However, the film format is something that one can connect to.”

Talking about her bold move even more, quipped she, "Not everyone shares their life so it was a conscious decision.”

The film is already shot and is on the edit table. Makers are still contemplating the platform on which the series would be released.

The short films will see Sikander reprising her real life character.

On other front, Shama will soon be seen on the silver screen with the talented Zeeshan Ayyub in a drama film.

TellyChakkar hopes, the film does inform people about the grave disease because there is a lot of misinformation regarding Depression all over. And we also wish Shama all the very best for all her future endeavours.