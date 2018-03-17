Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Not going to be afraid of repeating my favourite outfit 6 times in a row: Nia Sharma

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2018 04:02 PM

Mumbai: One of the most frequent thoughts about Bollywood celebs and their wardrobe is that they never repeat their clothes. We're all under the impression that celebrities are so filthy rich or super conscious that they never repeat their clothes.

Especially at Red Carpets and on many big occasions, actors avoid repetition of clothes. Infact, their wears are sponsored most of the times. But out of the ones who absolutely fall in love with the outfit and choose to hang them in their closet, there are a few celebrities who are practical and do not mind taking their clothes out for a second spin without making it sound like a big deal!

From King Khan to Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt, these celebrities have repeated their clothes and nailed it each time. And joining this list of Bollywood celebs is TV actress Nia Sharma who belongs to the same school of thought. The actress recently posted a tweet on how she is not afraid to repeat her favourite outfit 6 times in a row if she feels like!

Take a look at her Tweet:

We are sure that Nia slays all her outfits like a boss. Whatsay?

Tags > Bollywood, King Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Nia Sharma.,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Shani's wrap-up party!

In pics: Shani's wrap-up party!
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days