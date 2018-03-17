Not going to be afraid of repeating my favourite outfit 6 times in a row: Nia Sharma

Mumbai: One of the most frequent thoughts about Bollywood celebs and their wardrobe is that they never repeat their clothes. We're all under the impression that celebrities are so filthy rich or super conscious that they never repeat their clothes.

Especially at Red Carpets and on many big occasions, actors avoid repetition of clothes. Infact, their wears are sponsored most of the times. But out of the ones who absolutely fall in love with the outfit and choose to hang them in their closet, there are a few celebrities who are practical and do not mind taking their clothes out for a second spin without making it sound like a big deal!

From King Khan to Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt, these celebrities have repeated their clothes and nailed it each time. And joining this list of Bollywood celebs is TV actress Nia Sharma who belongs to the same school of thought. The actress recently posted a tweet on how she is not afraid to repeat her favourite outfit 6 times in a row if she feels like!

Take a look at her Tweet:

i’m not going to be afraid to repeat my fav outfit 6 times in a row. Don’t go about telling me I wore it yesterday... — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) March 15, 2018

We are sure that Nia slays all her outfits like a boss. Whatsay?