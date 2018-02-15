Not hubby; Drashti Dhami had a new handsome Valentine this year

Mumbai: Valentine’s Day fever is still on in the Telly world!

Any why not? This day holds immense importance for those in love. Lovers around the world excitedly wait for the day as it gives them an opportunity to express love for their beloved ones.

Since yesterday the social media platforms has been flooded with lovey-dovey pictures of TV couples. It is beautiful to see how actors take out time from their busy schedule and still manage to make it special for their partners.

However, do you have any idea who was Drashti Dhami's gorgeous valentine? No, It wasn’t her hubby Neeraj Khemka.

Don’t go on a panic mode guys!

The beautiful actress, who is in awe of her nephew Kabir, asked him out to be her Valentine by proposing to him with a red rose.

Isn't that Aww-dorable!!!

Watch this super cute video of the gorgeous actress turning all pink when her nephew accepted her proposal and pecked her on the cheeks.