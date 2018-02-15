Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Not hubby; Drashti Dhami had a new handsome Valentine this year

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2018 07:30 PM

Mumbai: Valentine’s Day fever is still on in the Telly world!

Any why not? This day holds immense importance for those in love. Lovers around the world excitedly wait for the day as it gives them an opportunity to express love for their beloved ones.

Since yesterday the social media platforms has been flooded with lovey-dovey pictures of TV couples. It is beautiful to see how actors take out time from their busy schedule and still manage to make it special for their partners.

However, do you have any idea who was Drashti Dhami's gorgeous valentine?  No, It wasn’t her hubby Neeraj Khemka.

Don’t go on a panic mode guys!  

What do you think about Drashti Dhami?

The beautiful actress, who is in awe of her nephew Kabir, asked him out to be her Valentine by proposing to him with a red rose.

Isn't that Aww-dorable!!!

Watch this super cute video of the gorgeous actress turning all pink when her nephew accepted her proposal and pecked her on the cheeks.

My fav valentine @jaisheeldhami @suhasi2804

A post shared by Drashti Dhami (@dhamidrashti) on

Tags > Valentine’s Day, Drashti Dhami, TV actress, Neeraj Khemka, Nephew Kabir,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Salman Khan shoots for Discovery Jeet's...

Salman Khan shoots for Discovery Jeet's Comedy High School
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days