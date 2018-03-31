Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Not Kasautii 2, Erica Fernandes to play the lead in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin off

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
31 Mar 2018 10:03 PM

Mumbai: Well this is an exciting piece of news for all the loyal fans of Erica Fernandes and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Everyone is aware of the fact that the Star Plus' daily soap is geared up for a spin-off. Ekta Kapoor, head-honcho of Balaji Telefilms, is making it sure that the descendant of the popular series breaks all the rating charts. The anticipation for the upcoming show tentatively titled Yeh Hai Chahate! is already at peak amongst the crowd.

Speculations started buzzing regarding who will play the lead in the project, keeping in mind Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's sensational fan base.

As per media reports, Erica is on board for Kasautii Zindagii Kay's season 2 (yet another most awaited venture by Ekta Kapoor) however, according to our credible source, Erica Fernandes is the one to bag the coveted project.

Fernandes, who started her career in the South Indian film industry, became a sensational hit post her TV debut with Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. With her first project itself, the 24 years old actress became an overnight superstar. And now, after bagging one of the most exciting projects of TV, Erica has indeed proved her popularity and position in the industry.

An insider revealed that a male lead was finalized, however he was dropped and now the hunt for a new actor opposite Erica is already on. If conjectures are to be believed, the show will launch post the conclusion of the upcoming season of IPL (when Star Plus will be revamped).

We dropped a text to Ekta Kapoor but couldn't get a revert till the timing of filing the story.

On the other hand, Erica mentioned, " There is nothing of this sorts. I'm completely unaware of it" (sic.)

We are sure the fans desperately wait for Erica's return on TV. How excited are you to see her in the spin off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? Drop in your views in the comment section below!

Tags > Erica Fernandes, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sony TV, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Triptahi, Ekta Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Asha & Rithvik reunites for Zee TV's...

Asha & Rithvik reunites for Zee TV's Kaleerein
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Tony Stark
Tony Stark

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days