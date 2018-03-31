Not Kasautii 2, Erica Fernandes to play the lead in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin off

Mumbai: Well this is an exciting piece of news for all the loyal fans of Erica Fernandes and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Everyone is aware of the fact that the Star Plus' daily soap is geared up for a spin-off. Ekta Kapoor, head-honcho of Balaji Telefilms, is making it sure that the descendant of the popular series breaks all the rating charts. The anticipation for the upcoming show tentatively titled Yeh Hai Chahate! is already at peak amongst the crowd.

Speculations started buzzing regarding who will play the lead in the project, keeping in mind Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's sensational fan base.

As per media reports, Erica is on board for Kasautii Zindagii Kay's season 2 (yet another most awaited venture by Ekta Kapoor) however, according to our credible source, Erica Fernandes is the one to bag the coveted project.

Fernandes, who started her career in the South Indian film industry, became a sensational hit post her TV debut with Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. With her first project itself, the 24 years old actress became an overnight superstar. And now, after bagging one of the most exciting projects of TV, Erica has indeed proved her popularity and position in the industry.

An insider revealed that a male lead was finalized, however he was dropped and now the hunt for a new actor opposite Erica is already on. If conjectures are to be believed, the show will launch post the conclusion of the upcoming season of IPL (when Star Plus will be revamped).

We dropped a text to Ekta Kapoor but couldn't get a revert till the timing of filing the story.

On the other hand, Erica mentioned, " There is nothing of this sorts. I'm completely unaware of it" (sic.)

We are sure the fans desperately wait for Erica's return on TV. How excited are you to see her in the spin off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? Drop in your views in the comment section below!