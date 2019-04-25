Not Kushal Tandon! Harshad Chopda LOOKS BEST with Jennifer Winget...

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the finest actresses our television industry can boast of. She has shaped up to become not only a talented actress but also an inspiration for many when it comes to style and fashion sense.

There is a certain charm with which she carries herself on-screen. Each and every character she portrays has grace, and she enacts the character such that it is hard for us to take our eyes off her! While we have seen her gaining much admiration in her previous shows such as Saraswatichandra and Teri Meri Love Stories as well as many dance reality shows, we were smitten kittens watching her in Beyhadh.

The psychosis she brought to her character was commendable, and today, if we were to think about it, only Jennifer could have pulled it off so well. We cannot imagine another face to the character of Maya, who was obsessed with Arjun, enacted by Kushal Tandon. After the show ended, Jennifer went on to play a subtle and more romantic Zoya in Bepannah opposite Harshad Chopda.

As we hear that Beyhadh 2 is in the making, we launched an audience poll to know who looks best when paired with Jennifer on-screen: Kushal or Harshad? Moreover, if the two men are to be pitched the titular role in Beyhadh 2, who would pull it off best when paired with Jennifer in the show?

Harshad won by a whopping 87 percent votes, leaving Kushal with a disappointing 13 percent. A majority of people voted that Harshad and Jennifer make for a better on-screen couple than Kushal and Jennifer.

Which couple is your favourite: Harshad and Jennifer or Kushal and Jennifer?