Not looking for a relationship: Rhea Sharma

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 04:37 PM

"M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" fame actress Rhea Sharma, who is currently seen as Kanak Rathi in TV show "Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji", says she is right now happy focusing on her work and is not looking forward to be in a relationship.

It was rumoured that Rhea is dating her co-star Mayank Arora, who plays the role of her brother Ved Rathi in the show.

"Mayank is like a mentor to me. Given at the point where I am in my career, I am not looking for a relationship, just yet. I am only focussing on my work and my character of Kanak in ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji'," Rhea said in a statement.

"Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji", a sequel of popular TV show "Diya Aur Baati Hum", also features Avinesh Rekhi, Neelu Vaghela and Kanika Maheshwari. The show is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

