Not Mihika, Ishita to MARRY Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein; major revelation in store...

16 Feb 2018 07:15 PM

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) has some extremely dramatic sequences with Raman (Karan Patel) getting hitched to Mihika (Avantika Hundal) and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) trying her best to win her husband back.

TellyChakkar now has some exciting news which will double up your eagerness to watch the show! Wondering what it is? Read on –

Our source informs us that the viewers will witness a bride swap drama where it will be Ishita sitting in the mandap with Raman and not Mihika. Yes!

Interestingly, it will be revealed later that the entire rivalry between Mihika and Ishita was a hoax and was pre-planned by them to reunite Raman and Ishita.

With this twist, it will be interesting to see Simmi’s (Shireen Mirza) reaction.

Also, with Ishita and Raman re-marrying, will Ishita be able to succeed in helping Raman to regain his memory?

