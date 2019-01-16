News

NOT Naksh, Keerti to slip into COMA; Kartik-Naira to become PARENTS in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 05:36 PM

MUMBAI: In the ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently witnesses Keerti and Naira pregnant out of which Naira has been daydreaming about an unfortunate incident off-late. On the other hand, Naksh and Keerti are on their babymoon.

The track is soon going to turn tragic as the promo showcases Keerti’s car meeting with a major accident.

Media reports suggested that Keerti will die and Naksh will go into coma, however, the latest buzz is that Keerti will go into coma after giving birth to the baby and it will be Naksh and Naira who will take care of the child.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Keerti, Naira, Pregnency, Naksh, Kartik, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

ABCD cast reunites on Dance +4

ABCD cast reunites on Dance +4
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days