NOT Naksh, Keerti to slip into COMA; Kartik-Naira to become PARENTS in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta...

MUMBAI: In the ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently witnesses Keerti and Naira pregnant out of which Naira has been daydreaming about an unfortunate incident off-late. On the other hand, Naksh and Keerti are on their babymoon.

The track is soon going to turn tragic as the promo showcases Keerti’s car meeting with a major accident.

Media reports suggested that Keerti will die and Naksh will go into coma, however, the latest buzz is that Keerti will go into coma after giving birth to the baby and it will be Naksh and Naira who will take care of the child.