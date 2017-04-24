Not out; on a break from Ishqbaaaz: Nehalaxmi Iyer

Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) finds itself always in news...good or bad!

There is no doubt that the show is doing wonders on small screen and giving tough competition to other popular dramas. However, when we talk about the cast, the news of actors suddenly being shown doors, hasn't really got down well with fans. In the past, Vrushika Mehta, who played the role of Ishana, was asked to leave by the makers to add more drama. Later, Sheru Parikh joined the team as the lead opposite Kunal Jaisingh for the spin-off Dil Boley Oberoi.

Now, as per media reports, there has been a deja vu moment with the makers asking Nehalaxmi Iyer aka Saumya to leave, as they plan to bring in a new big twist, by introducing another female lead opposite Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo). In short, Neha is now out of Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi, and makers have already started looking for a replacement.

We buzzed Nehalaxmi on the sudden development, to which she replied, “Well, I am not out but on a break from Ishqbaaaz. The makers have planned to introduce some new track for now but I should be back soon."

So is she now looking out for other opportunities? “No, I will be chilling for a while and concentrate on losing weight and getting fit.”

