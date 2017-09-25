Shashi Sumeet Productions’ is set to roll out the sequel of their controversial show Pehredaar Piya Ki on Sony Entertainment Television.

TellyChakkar.com had exclusively reported about Krishndasi fame Siddharth Shivpuri roped in to play the parallel lead and TV actress Gauri Singh has replaced Swapnil Sharma for the character of Priya.

According to some media reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi finalist Shantanu Maheshwari was in talks to play the lead role of Ratan.

However, according to the latest development, Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Rohit Suchanti has been finalised to romance opposite the beautiful actress Tejasswi Prakash.

The Pehredaar Piya Ki sequel will continue their story post a leap of 12 years. The grown-up Ratan will be portrayed to be a foreign return.

The actor will soon start shooting and the project is expected to launch in the month of November (2017).

Are you looking forward to watch Pehredaar Piya Ki season 2?