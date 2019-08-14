Not Shayra but Khalid the real culprit behind Faiz's death in Bahu Begum

Mumbai : The upcoming episode of Colors show Bahu Begum will showcase shocking twist.

It seems Noor and Khalid gets ready for marriage. Noor is just playing drama where she wants Shayra to bring Azaan for her.

Noor wants to punish Shayra being unaware of the reality.

Shayra cannot let Noor and Khalid get married as she is aware that Khalid is the wrong person.

Shayra runs to Azaan and asks him to marry Noor and divorce her leaving him shocked.

Azaan refuses to marry Noor but Sharya compels him to do so. In real not Shayra but Khalid was the one who glazed the fire just to kill Faiz.

Khalid loves Noor and wanted to marry her, hence Khalid killed Faiz.

It will be interesting to see if Azaan will be able to save Noor’s life and expose Khalid’s reality?