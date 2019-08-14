News

Not Shayra but Khalid the real culprit behind Faiz's death in Bahu Begum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 10:49 AM

Mumbai : The upcoming episode of Colors show Bahu Begum will showcase shocking twist.

It seems Noor and Khalid gets ready for marriage. Noor is just playing drama where she wants Shayra to bring Azaan for her.

Noor wants to punish Shayra being unaware of the reality.

Shayra cannot let Noor and Khalid get married as she is aware that Khalid is the wrong person.

Shayra runs to Azaan and asks him to marry Noor and divorce her leaving him shocked.

Azaan refuses to marry Noor but Sharya compels him to do so. In real not Shayra but Khalid was the one who glazed the fire just to kill Faiz.

Khalid loves Noor and wanted to marry her, hence Khalid killed Faiz.

It will be interesting to see if  Azaan will be able to save Noor’s life and expose Khalid’s reality?

Tags > Bahu Begum, Colors,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once...

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Shaminn
Shaminn
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan

past seven days