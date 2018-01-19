Not Star Plus, Sonali Jaffar’s next on Sony TV? Indira, Karuna & Alekh roped in

The woman with a vision, Sonali Jaffar, who introduced a unique concept of a robotic bahu in her show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant on Indian TV, is working on a new project.

Off late, there has been buzz that Sonali is producing a new daily for Star Plus under her banner, Full House Media Pvt. Ltd.

Now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update about the show. According to our sources, the above mentioned show will not air on Star Plus. Yes, the writers turned producers Sonali and Amir Jaffar are in talks with the heads of Sony Entertainment Television to air the drama.

Our sources also added that the developments are on a very nascent stage and things are yet to be finalized.

Moving on to the cast, Eisha Singh was the first choice to play the female protagonist, but since she has signed Zee TV’s upcoming Ishq Pakeezah (as reported by us), the makers have roped in a fresh face who has Marathi background and theatre experience to her credit. The newbie will romance Lajwanti fame, Sid Makkar.

Our sources further inform us that the other talented bunch of actors who have joined the cast are Krishnaben Khakhrawala fame Indira Krishnan, Karuna Pandey, who was last seen in Devanshi, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actor Alekh Sangal and Aashiqui 2 fame Milind Phatak.

As per the plot, the mother (Indira) will object to the idea of her daughter (played newbie lead actress) getting married, given that she will be the only bread earner of the family.

Milind will portray the female lead’s father, while Alekh will play her sister’s husband. Karuna will depict Sid’s mother.

We buzzed the producer, Sonali and the actors but they all remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!