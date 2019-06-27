Not in the proper state of mind to take up Bigg Boss: Manish Naggdev

MUMBAI: Srishty Rode and Manish Naggdev's break-up has been the talk of the town.



The duo abruptly broke up post Srishty’s comeback from controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12. Right after their break up, the duo kept mum on the matter, which led to a lot of speculations and judgments.



Putting an end to all the speculations, Manish recently posted an open letter explaining his part of the story. Subsequently, several people started supporting either of them by taking sides. Television biggies Divyanka Tripathi and Kamya Punjabi came out in the open and extended their support to Manish. Meanwhile, Srishty found support in good friend Abigail Pande.



A few fans called Manish’s open-letter a publicity stunt, as he is keen on participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.



We got in touch with Manish and asked him if he would do the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, and the actor said, 'I believe I am not in the proper state of mind to participate in Bigg Boss. Also, I don’t know how I would react inside the house, I think it's not my cup of tea.'

