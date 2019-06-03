News

Nothing changed in five years: Mohsin Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular and successful television actors. His role as Kartik in one of the longest-running serials, Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has made him a household name. He has gained extensive popularity through the show.  

The actor has a massive fan following. His charming personality and appealing looks make his female fans go weak in the knees.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Mohsin is active on social media and loves interacting with his fans. Newly, he shared his five years old picture and compared it with the latest picture, and one can clearly notice that nothing much changed in his life.

Take a look at his Instagram picture right here:

Tags > Mohsin Khan, Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri

past seven days