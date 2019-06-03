Nothing changed in five years: Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular and successful television actors. His role as Kartik in one of the longest-running serials, Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has made him a household name. He has gained extensive popularity through the show.

The actor has a massive fan following. His charming personality and appealing looks make his female fans go weak in the knees.

Mohsin is active on social media and loves interacting with his fans. Newly, he shared his five years old picture and compared it with the latest picture, and one can clearly notice that nothing much changed in his life.

Take a look at his Instagram picture right here: