Home > Tv > Tv News
News

“Nothing comes easy in life” – Rohit Bakshi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2018 11:30 AM

Mumbai:Talented actor Rohit Bakshi has left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers as Lord Bhairav in BIG Magic’s mythological show Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav. The extensive role of Bhairav comes along with a lot of challenges and he enacts it without any ease.

Right from getting into the look of Bhairav which takes almost two hours, to handling the costumes, jewellery, and having the perfect dialect and dialogue delivery, Rohit has not undergone any training to pull off this character. He believed in hard work by learning and exploring. Be it reading or research on Lord Bhairav, the actor has been hands on it to bring in perfection

When we got in touch with Rohit, he quipped, “Nothing comes easy in life. All the roles that we take up are challenging and demanding, but it’s the true actor’s spirit that nails it well with finesse. By far, in my career, I have always taken up characters that are unique in its own way and following the same, I am glad to have got an opportunity to portray Lord Bhairav.”

Tags > Rohit Bakshi, Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav, Big Magic, Lord Bhairav,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ek Deewana Tha's 100 episodes completion...

Ek Deewana Tha's 100 episodes completion party
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days