“Nothing comes easy in life” – Rohit Bakshi

Mumbai:Talented actor Rohit Bakshi has left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers as Lord Bhairav in BIG Magic’s mythological show Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav. The extensive role of Bhairav comes along with a lot of challenges and he enacts it without any ease.

Right from getting into the look of Bhairav which takes almost two hours, to handling the costumes, jewellery, and having the perfect dialect and dialogue delivery, Rohit has not undergone any training to pull off this character. He believed in hard work by learning and exploring. Be it reading or research on Lord Bhairav, the actor has been hands on it to bring in perfection

When we got in touch with Rohit, he quipped, “Nothing comes easy in life. All the roles that we take up are challenging and demanding, but it’s the true actor’s spirit that nails it well with finesse. By far, in my career, I have always taken up characters that are unique in its own way and following the same, I am glad to have got an opportunity to portray Lord Bhairav.”