Nothing has changed post divorce; was happy before and am happy now: Shweta Rohira

Actress Shweta Rohira is not one to let hardships make her unhappy. Shweta, who was married to actor Pulkit Samrat, separated in 2015 but says that she has not let this affect her. 'I feel very happy as I have always been happy. Nothing has changed post divorce, I was happy before, and I am happy now. My mom Kaajal Rohira always says every destruction has construction, and I would like to pay more attention to the construction part as I believe in living one day at a time and cherishing every moment that life has given me. I am not bitter about anything in life. Every experience teaches a lesson,' she says.

Ask her the advantages of being single, and she says, 'It depends what an individual wants from their life. Some enjoy being single and some, in a relationship. It's a choice of an individual I would say. I think a relationship just happens, and it is a very positive and beautiful emotion that binds two people together without a need. As of today, I am not in a relationship, but you never know what happens in the future.'

The actress, who was seen in the play That’s my Girl, still believes in love. 'Love is a very beautiful emotion. It is holistic and pure, and at this moment, I am working on self-love. If you love yourself you, only then can you spread love. Life is very beautiful, and we need to love our life first,' she says.

And what about marriage? 'Marriage for me is a spiritual union where two people complement each other in mind, body, and soul. I am single and in no hurry to get into a relationship. My career is my top-most priority, and travelling is also on my mind. Life is not compulsorily incomplete without a man provided you have the right support system. I enjoy good conversations with my mom, my friends, and even my staff. To keep yourself motivated is necessary in this fast-paced life. It is nice to be important, but it is more important to be nice. One must balance everything in life. I also believe in destiny and Murphy's law, which states "Whenever things have to go wrong, they will." There are situations and circumstances beyond human control. One has to go with the flow,' she says.

On being asked about her play That's My Girl, she says, 'The play gave me ample scope to work on my acting skills. I no longer have stage fright, and I am very sure about having a career in acting and people are taking me seriously as an actress.'

Good luck, Shweta!