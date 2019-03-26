News

NOW AND THEN: Check out Sanaya Irani’s AMAZING TRANSFORMATION!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2019 06:01 PM

MUMBAI: As people, we evolve and become better beings each day. Not only in terms of behaviour and thoughts but also the way we look. Our current lifestyle determines how our future will be shaped.

Actors, from the minute they decide to take up a profession in the glamour world, have immense pressure to stay fit mentally and physically. On the way to achieving fame and money, they need to improve their health and eventually look their best. The beautiful Sanaya Irani made her television debut with SAB TV’s Left Right Left as Cadet Sameera Shroff. Her first lead role was in STAR One's Miley Jab Hum Tum as Gunjan. Subsequently, she portrayed the bubbly Khushi Kumari Gupta in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon opposite Barun Sobti. She was last seen in web series Vodka Shots and Zindabad.

Sanaya has transformed into a beautiful soul. Currently shooting for a Bollywood film, she keeps us hooked to watching her beautiful pictures on social media. We have a throwback picture of hers dating 2013, and her looks have dramatically changed.

image.png

Do you like the younger Sanaya or her present avatar?

