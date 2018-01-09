Nupur Alankar in Ved Raj’s next for Star Bharat

Ever since the revamp of Life OK to Star Bharat, the channel is doing wonders and its shows are applaud worthy. And as Star Bharat strives to live by its promise to entertain the masses, the channel plans to add another show to its lovely bouquet of dailies.



We are talking about Ved Raj’s upcoming soap which will star talented actor, Iqbal Khan and newbie, Kritika Sharma in main leads.



The storyline will focus on three daughter-in-laws played by Urvashi Sharma, Ankita Sharma and Sehrish Ali who will be on the lookout for a suitor for their father-in-law (played by Iqbal Khan). Iqbal will portray a business tycoon who will eventually fall in love with Kritika’s character.



Now, TellyChakkar has learnt that TV actress, Nupur Alankar, who was last seen in Colors’ Swaragini, has been roped in for the project.



Nupur has done some very good work on Television and this time she has something exciting in store for the viewers.



According to our sources, Nupur will depict Kritika’s mother in the project. It will be interesting to watch Kritika and Nupur’s mother-daughter bond on-screen.



Nupur confirmed and shared, “Yes, I have shot a pilot with them but nothing is finalized as yet.”



We wish the entire team good luck!